UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Telepizza Group SA :
* Sees medium term annual capex of 15 million euros - 20 million euros ($22.8 million)
* Says non-recurring IPO related expenses to have significant impact in reported profit and loss accounts in Q2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.