BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Spectral Medical Inc :
* Spectral Medical Inc says revenue for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $1.5 million compared to $877,000 for same three month period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: