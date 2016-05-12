BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 Cheniere Energy Inc
* CEO Fusco will receive an annual base salary of $1.25 million; is eligible to get annual bonus with target equal to 125 percent of base salary
* For 2016, Fusco's annual bonus will be prorated and will equal at least 70 pct of prorated target bonus amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: