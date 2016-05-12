BRIEF-Gibraltar Growth Corp acquires LXR for $82.5 mln
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
May 12 RMP Energy Inc
* RMP Energy Inc says q1 production was 10,418 boe/d, lower than comparative q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gibraltar Growth Corporation announces the proposed acquisition of LXR Produits de luxe international as its qualifying acquisition
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: