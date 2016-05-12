Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
May 12 Fincorp Investment Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group revenue of 119.2 million rupees versus 106.0 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended March 2016 group profit before tax of 183.5 million rupees versus 27.4 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/1Wscmj8 Further company coverage:
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting