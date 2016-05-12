BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Q1 sales 2.0 million Swedish crowns ($245,251) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating loss 7.0 million crowns versus loss 9.1 million crowns year ago
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO