May 12 Kohls Corp
* On conf call - transactions per store were down 4.8% for
Q1
* On conf call - expect to incur higher than estimated
charges in Q2 due to more store associate termination packages
over relocation
* Ceo on conf call - targeting end of second-quarter
inventory levels of down mid single digits on a per store basis
* CEO on conf call - as we enter Q2, approximately 70% of
store assortment is now localized
* CEO on conf call - experiencing significant wage pressure
in stores
* CEO on conf call - "It was definitely a difficult start to
2016"
* CEO on conf call - hard to gauge how much of sales
shortfall is related to macroeconomic factors and how much to co
specific factors
* CEO on conf call - still feel good that sales trend will
improve in Q2 and in back half of year
* CFO on conf call - think we need to take our expenses down
to meet our earnings guidance for year
* CFO on conf call - spring season goods sales good in
February, poor in March and April kind of consistent with the
comps
* CEO- seasonal category performance which weather often
drives were not a driver of negative comps in Q1
* CEO- "there seems to be some more macro issue (driving
negative comps) given performances of both ourselves and
competition"
* Have made a pretty dramatic shift from print, mail
marketing to digital, may have to rethink that to reach out to
traditional customers
* "They (consumers) are not buying apparel...they are
spending money on ... Restaurants and experiences"
* "Until we get some more excitement in apparel it's going
to remain, in my opinion, a replenishment market"
* "I'd be shocked if anyone says they had a great March and
April"
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)