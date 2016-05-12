BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Magnolia Bostad signs land allotment agreement with örebro municipality
* Project involves approximately 220 rental apartments and construction is scheduled to start in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
* Ontario's Sousa says looking at a number of alternatives (Adds comments made to reporters by Ontario finance minister)