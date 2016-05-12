May 12 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Sale of an office and commercial property in Essen

* Transfer of possession is expected to take place in second half of 2016

* Selling price is approximately 3.26 million euros ($3.72 million)

* Buyer of property is a private investor

* Property has a rental area of around 2,300 square metres, nine rental units and annual rental income of around 267,000 euros