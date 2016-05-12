BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Sale of an office and commercial property in Essen
* Transfer of possession is expected to take place in second half of 2016
* Selling price is approximately 3.26 million euros ($3.72 million)
* Buyer of property is a private investor
* Property has a rental area of around 2,300 square metres, nine rental units and annual rental income of around 267,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8773 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ontario's Sousa says looking at a number of alternatives (Adds comments made to reporters by Ontario finance minister)