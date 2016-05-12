UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Landi Renzo SpA :
* Q1 turnover 41.4 million euros ($47.21 million) versus 45.6 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss 4.2 million euros versus loss of 2.8 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net financial expenses rose by 0.6 million euros to 1.3 million euros compared to Q1 2015 due to the higher cost of the debt relating to the "LANDI RENZO 6.10% 2015-2020" bond issue
* Confirms FY 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.