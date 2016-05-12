BRIEF-Marathon Partners says intents to vote against co's directors at annual meeting
* Marathon Partners calls for change at ondeck; announces intention to vote against company's directors at upcoming annual meeting
May 12 Green Dot Corp
* Announced launch of Green Dot Money, online marketplace seeking to match low, moderate income consumers with curated set of lending partners
* Loans are made by third party lenders who are members of marketplace
* Green Dot does not use its balance sheet to fund loans nor does it assume any risk of non-repayment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.