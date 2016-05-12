BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Bayer AG
* Says terminates phase II study with riociguat in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic interstitial pneumonias Further company coverage:
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)