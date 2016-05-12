BRIEF-G1 Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $115 mln
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
May 12 Airway Medix SA :
* Signs deal with Narodowe Centrum Badan i Rozwoju NCBIR (National Center for Research and Development) for 4.5 million zlotys ($1.2 million) subsidy for its endotracheal tube project worth 6.4 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* G1 Therapeutics Inc says it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “GTHX”
* Appoints Nawal Ouzren as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)