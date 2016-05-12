May 12 Invesco Ltd

* Invesco Ltd says its independent public accounting firm may have breached an independence requirement contained in securities exchange act regarding auditor independence

* In light of the circumstances, company is updating its risk factors by providing an additional risk factor - SEC filing

* Says pricewaterhousecoopers is in discussions with U.S. Sec regarding the interpretation and application of a certain rule

* PwC's interpretation of the loan rule leads it to conclude that there is no violation of the rule and its independence has not been impaired

* PwC has advised co that it continues to have discussions with sec to resolve the interpretive matter Source text - bit.ly/1TAX5Gx