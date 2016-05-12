May 12 Constantin Medien AG :
* Q1 group sales increased to 152.1 million euros ($173.42
million), especially due to segment film
* Q1 EBIT increases by 1.5 million euros to 6.1 million
euros
* Q1 group net profit grows from -0.8 million euros to 1.0
million euros
* Q1 group earnings attributable to shareholders improved by
0.4 million euros to -0.7 million euros
* For 2016 full year, management board is still anticipating
group sales to range between 550 million euros and 590 million
euros
* Sees for FY earnings attributable to shareholders of 6
million euros to 9 million euros
* EBIT between 29 million euros and 33 million euros is
expected for current year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8770 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)