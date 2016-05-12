May 12 MyBucks S.A.:

* Releases details relating to IPO

* Fintech company plans initial public offering on regulated market (general standard) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange for end of May 2016

* Offer period begins on May 13 and is expected to end on May 24

* Price range is from 13.50 euros ($15.40) to 16.50 euros per share

* Plans to use proceeds to fund further growth in Africa and Europe