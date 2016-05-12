May 12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* 88.97 pct votes cast at AGM in favour of approval of 2015 remuneration implementation, 11.03 percent against

* 87.65 pct votes cast at AGM in favour of approval of authorise directors to allot shares, 12.35 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)