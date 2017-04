May 12 Jyske Bank A/S

* Says issues new supplementary Tier II capital in amount of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($122.36 million).

* Says Jyske Bank's hybrid core capital and Tier II Capital will total 2.1 bln Danish Crowns.

* Says issuance will be the first since 2006