May 12 Boeing Co

* Nine new orders for week through May 10, 2016; including from Japan Transocean Air for one 737, and from unidentified customers for eight 737

* In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by eight, for week through May 10, 2016

* Latest orders for week through May 10, 2016, include one new order and eight conversions to 737 MAX from 737 NG Source text: bit.ly/1Wt3dWk