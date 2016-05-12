May 12 Oceana Group Ltd

* Revenue for six months ended march 31 grew by 40%, increasing to r3 602 million from r2 566 million in 2015

* Operating profit before abnormal items for six months ended march up by 67% to r587 million (2015: r352 million)

* An interim dividend of 112 cents per share has been declared (2015: 106 cents per share).

* Basic earnings per share and basic headline earnings per share for six months ended march 31 increased by 7% and 6% respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: