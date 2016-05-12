UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Geox SpA :
* Q1 net sales 294.3 million euros ($334.94 million) versus 281.0 million euros a year ago
* Chairman Mario Moretti Polegato says "With respect to the second half of the year, the orders already collected by the multi-brand channel for the 2016 Fall/Winter season, show a solid growth of 14 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.