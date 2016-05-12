May 12 Eutelsat :

* Q3 revenues of 383 million euros ($435.82 million), up 4.2 pct reported and 1.1 pct at constant currency

* Order backlog of 5.9 billion euros, representing four years of revenues

* EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 76 pct for current fiscal year and around 75 pct in fiscal year 2016-17