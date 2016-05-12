Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Eutelsat :
* Q3 revenues of 383 million euros ($435.82 million), up 4.2 pct reported and 1.1 pct at constant currency
* Order backlog of 5.9 billion euros, representing four years of revenues
* EBITDA margin is now expected to be around 76 pct for current fiscal year and around 75 pct in fiscal year 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order