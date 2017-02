May 12 Northern Vertex Mining

* Northern vertex mining says northern vertex will purchase patriot gold's remaining 30% working interest in moss gold/silver mine for c$1.5 million

* Consideration will consist of c$1.2 million in cash,c$300,000 in northern vertex common shares valued at c$0.35 (857,140 shares)