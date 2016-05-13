BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
May 13 M.W. Trade SA :
* Q1 interest revenue from debt portfolios 17.2 million zlotys ($4.43 million) versus 18.2 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit flat at 4.2 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8802 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.