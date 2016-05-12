Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 12 Soitec SA :
* Received irrevocable indications of selling interests on 22,073,131 bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares issued by company on 18 September 2013
* 2,905,123 2018 OCEANEs, representing approximately 7.26 pct of number of 2018 OCEANEs initially issued have been collected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order