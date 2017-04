BRIEF-GAM Holding says receives notification of AGM voting intention from Silchester International Investors LLP

* Silchester International Investors LLP, controlling 19.02 pct of GAM voting rights, says intends to vote in favour of GAM board of directors' recommendations for agenda items in respect of board composition at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)