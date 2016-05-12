BRIEF-Tocagen says public offering of 8.50 mln common shares priced at $10.00 per share
* Says initial public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.00per share
May 12 China Online Education Group
* China Online Education Group Files For U.S. Ipo Of Up To $100 Mln - Sec filing
* China online education group says morgan stanley and credit suisse are underwriting the ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* Warrior Met Coal announces pricing of its initial public offering