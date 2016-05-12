BRIEF-Polaris voluntarily recalls certain off-road vehicles
* In conjunction with U.S. CPSC, voluntarily recalling certain model year 2015 RANGER 900s due to faulty fasteners on a heat shield
May 12 Fireeye Inc
* Travis Reese, president of FireEye, purchased 35,000 shares of FireEye's common stock in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.31 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)