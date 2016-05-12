May 12 Sunedison Inc
* Files For Non Timely 10-q
* Delay in filing 10-q is primarily due to previously
disclosed inability to file form 10-k for fiscal year ended
december 31, 2015
* 10-K continues to be delayed due to previously disclosed
identification of material weaknesses in internal controls over
financial reporting
* Because of material weaknesses, additional procedures are
necessary to complete the company's annual financial statements
* To date, additional procedures have not resulted in
identification of any material misstatements, restatements for
any period reported
* Company is currently seeking the appointment of an
independent accounting firm through the bankruptcy court
* Does not anticipate being able to file form 10-q within 5
calendar day period set forth in rule 12b-25 under the
securities exchange act
