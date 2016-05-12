BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc
* Sees q1 2016 revenue $264 million to $281 million
* Sees q4 2015 revenue $262 million to $279 million
* Sees Q4 Pro Forma Adjusted Ebitda Between $35 Mln And $39 Mln-Sec filing
* Sees q1 2016 pro forma adjusted ebitda between $38 million and $42 million
* Sees q1 2016 cash capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12 million
* Cash capital expenditures for q4 2015 are expected to be approximately $6 million
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)