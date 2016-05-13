UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Canadian Food Inspection Agency
* Indican brand mixed frozen veggies recalled due to Listeria Monocytogenes
* Fruiticana Produce Ltd recalling Indican brand mixed frozen veggies from marketplace
Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources