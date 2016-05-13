May 13 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Q1 rental income up 7.0 percent to 32.5 million euros ($36.97 million)

* FFO forecast of between 72 million euros and 74 million euros, including made acquisitions, confirmed for 2016

* Q1 funds from operations (FFO) increased by 8.8 percent to 17.1 million euros (Q1 2015: 15.8 million euros)

