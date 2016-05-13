May 13 GfK SE :
* In the first three months of the year, group sales totaled
360.5 million euros ($410.03 million). Organic growth amounted
to 0.9 percent
* Q1 adjusted operating income increased to 32.1 million
euros. This equates to improvement of 17.6 percent on previous
year's figure
* Group anticipates modest organic growth in 2016, higher
than in the previous year, and expects to outperform the market
research sector. The margin should increase considerably.
* Q1 EBIT 27.7 million euros versus 20.9 million euros year
ago
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
