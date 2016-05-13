BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
May 13 Belle Mare Holding Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 31, 2016 group profit before taxation of 102.1 million rupees versus 37.3 million rupees year ago
* Qtrly group turnover of 5.4 million rupees versus 11.1 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/24Pmlkd Further company coverage:
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.