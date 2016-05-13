Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Colas SA :
* Q1 net profit attributable to the group: loss of 171 million euros ($194.5 million) vs loss of 170 million euros a year ago
* Q1 current operating loss amounts to 223 million euros versus a loss of 244 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue is 1.75 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros a year ago
* Outlook for the year as released on Feb. 24, 2016 remains unchanged Source text: bit.ly/1YplpPP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)