(Corrects headline.)

May 13 Innofactor Plc :

* Innofactor CFO leaves on Sept. 30th, 2016

* Martola will continue as CFO until end of Q3 on Sept. 30, 2016

* Innofactor will start search for a new CFO immediately May 13, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)