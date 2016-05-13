May 13 Euronext Nv

* Euronext releases its new strategic plan: "agility for growth"

* Set of new financial targets for 2015-2019 period

* 2015-2019 period sees revenue growth of 2% cagr

* Group ebitda margin excluding clearing operations to reach 61 to 63% in 2019

* Says selected growth initiatives to contribute eur 70 million additional revenue and eur 35 million incremental costs at end of period

* On a net basis, company`s cost base will then increase by about 1% cagr over period

* Sees growth through disciplined and selected bolt-on acquisitions

* Amount allocated to development costs and bolt-on acquisitions will be comprised between eur 100 million and eur 150 million by 2019