May 13 Cross Industries AG :

* Q1 revenues in amount of 333.4 million euros ($379.18 million)(+7 pct) after 312.4 million euros in previous year

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 34.3 million euros (+22 pct) after 28.1 million euros in previous year

* Q1 earnings after taxes increased from 16.5 million euros to 22.9 million euros (+39 pct)

* Positive outlook for business year 2016

* Based on current order situation, management expects a continuing positive development of business performance in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)