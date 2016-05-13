UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 13 Coca-Cola HBC :
* Reported volumes stable in Q1 with an improving underlying trend in established, emerging market segments
* Net sales revenues were adversely impacted by weak emerging market currencies, strong euro
* Q1 total group volume up 0.1 percent, net sales revenues down 2.7 percent
* Says encouraged by ongoing volume growth in emerging, developing markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.
* Ceo says thinking on uk not changed, reinforced by customer service improvements