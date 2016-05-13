Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 13 Ixonos Oyj :
* Says structures its financing
* Together with Ixonos Finland, has given countersecurity to Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab in which they have undertaken to pay guarantee commission
* Rate of guarantee commission has been defined on market terms
* Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab, which are owners of Tremoko Oy Ab, main owner of Ixonos, have granted directly enforceable guarantee with the total amount of 1.2 million euros ($1.36 million) to Nordea Bank Finland Plc as collateral for Ixonos and Ixonos Finland Ltd.'s commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)