May 13 Bank Handlowy w Warszawie :

* The Polish unit of U.S. Citigroup, Bank Handlowy, reports Q1 net interest income at 247.4 million zlotys ($63.7 million)versus 256.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net fee and commission income at 142.6 million zlotys versus 151.4 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 net profit at 104.4 million zlotys versus 217.0 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8812 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)