BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.50
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
May 13 Midven SA :
* Q1 revenue 1.3 million zlotys ($334,999.74) versus 257,000 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 4.1 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8806 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kite Realty Group Trust reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $202.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.8 million