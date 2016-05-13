May 13 Keller Group Plc

* Acquired freehold of a processing and warehousing facility at Avonmouth, near Bristol, for £62m

* Acquisiton from GJ3 limited and GJ4 Limited,

* Pursuant to a settlement agreement in connection with previously announced contract dispute arising on a project completed in 2008

* Expects to recoup most, if not all, of purchase price on sale

