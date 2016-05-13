May 13 Eurocommercial Properties NV :

* Direct investment result for the nine month period to 31 march 2016 rose 18.8 pct to 77.3 million euro from 65.1 million euro ($73.9 million) a year ago

* Q3 rental income 45.5 million euro versus 43.1 million euro year ago

* Q3 total comprehensive income 6.4 million euro versus loss of 4.3 million euro a year ago

* 9M net property income 109.9 million euro versus 107.9 million euro a year ago

* NAV per DR as of March 31 of 35.77 euro versus 31.84 euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1qhxE5f Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)