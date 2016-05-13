May 13 Marka SA :

* Q1 revenue 3.2 million zlotys ($823,600) versus 4.2 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss 856,140 zlotys versus profit of 336,990 zlotys year on year

* Maintains its FY 2016 financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8856 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)