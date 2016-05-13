BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services reports Q4 EPS $1.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 13 Storebrand Asa
* Says targets dividend ratio above 35 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation). Minimum half dividend is expected for 2016
* Says "we have reached our goal of entering Solvency II without raising new equity capital, and we are now set to resume dividend payments"
* Targets return on equity above 10 pct (after tax adjusted for amortisation)
* Annual operational costs to be reduced by nok 300 million-400 million in 2018
* Says targets solvency II margin Storebrand group above 150% (revised from 130 pct)
* Says dividends linked to group solvency ratio
* Says no dividend if solvency ratio without transition rules is below 110 percent
* Capital consumption from guaranteed products expected to peak within approximately two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Validus reports 2016 full year net income available to Validus common shareholders of $359.4 million, or $4.36 per diluted common share and a 9.7% return on average equity for the 2016 year
* The Hartford reports fourth quarter 2016 net loss per diluted share of $0.22 and core earnings per diluted share of $1.08