May 13 Facephi Biometria SA :

* Says that on April 28 it signed a contract, through Partner GBM, with Banco Industrial de Guatemala for use of facial recognition technology

* In relation to the results published on May 9, the amount from the sale of licenses of the contract is included within revenue figure Source text: bit.ly/1Ypo5gn

