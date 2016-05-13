May 13 Schibsted Asa : * Blocket has received a draft statement of objections from the Swedish Competition Authority detailing its concerns in relation to Blocket's planned acquisition of Hemnet. * The Swedish Competition Authority takes a negative view of the transaction in its current form. * Schibsted will continue its dialog with the Swedish competition Authority to explore whether commercially viable remedies can be offered to address the concerns identified by the authority. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)