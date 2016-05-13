May 13 ChemoMetec A/S :

* Q3 revenue 21.6 million Danish crowns ($3.30 million) versus 17.7 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015/16 revenue and EBITDA to be in upper end of previously given outlook range of 78 million - 82 million crowns and 19 million - 25 million, respectively ($1 = 6.5519 Danish crowns)