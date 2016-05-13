UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Wealth Bay SA :
* Q1 revenue 820,708 zlotys ($210,714) versus 296,497 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 23,025 zlotys versus loss of 352,933 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8949 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources